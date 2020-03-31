Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

