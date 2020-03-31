Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 49,832 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,105,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 569,858 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

