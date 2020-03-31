Paul J. Sekhri Sells 1,854 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $269,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VEEV traded up $12.39 on Monday, hitting $157.94. 1,897,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,713. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

