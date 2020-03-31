PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 50,000 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 185,044 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84.

PBFX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.07%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $25,312,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.