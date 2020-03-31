PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $6.29. PDC Energy shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 233,793 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $629.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

