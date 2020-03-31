Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $16.80, 237,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,026,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,062,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,158,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after buying an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.