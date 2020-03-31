PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 27th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,754.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 678,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.