Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,426,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

