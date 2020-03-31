Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 9.6% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of PM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

