Piper Sandler Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,517,720. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.