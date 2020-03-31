Piper Sandler Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $820.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $820.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.13. 11,973,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.18. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

