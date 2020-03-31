PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

AGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 368,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.