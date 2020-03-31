PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
AGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 368,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.