PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. 2,639,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

