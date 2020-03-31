PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Up 1.7%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $19.01, 68,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,537,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get PolyOne alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,466,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth $14,716,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 256,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.