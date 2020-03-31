Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. 1,081,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.