Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,014 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

