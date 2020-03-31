Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $10.21 on Monday, reaching $208.48. 3,123,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

