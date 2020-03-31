Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,149 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,351,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,016,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after acquiring an additional 458,333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last ninety days.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. 2,813,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,547. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

