Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.