Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $50.36. 20,611,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

