Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,442,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

