Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 978 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 978 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

