Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $132,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,010. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $108.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.