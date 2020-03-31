Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.21. 3,766,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,371. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

