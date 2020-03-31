Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.93. 15,912,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.