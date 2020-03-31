Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of HXL traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 1,847,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,579. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.