Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,459. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on SXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

