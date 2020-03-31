Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

