Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE SWX traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. 852,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

