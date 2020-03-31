Profund Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.22. 611,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,128. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

