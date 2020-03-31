Profund Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,133 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $5,084,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

QD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. 2,407,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Qudian Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $598.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $277.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CICC Research downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

