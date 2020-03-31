Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 22.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.69. 1,117,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,377. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

