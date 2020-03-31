Profund Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in 51job by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.55. 147,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 51job has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

