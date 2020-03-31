Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 361,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.