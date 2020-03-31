ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 11.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 3,251,864 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,815,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

