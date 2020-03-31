ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 2,908,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,790,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $842,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.