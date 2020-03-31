ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 2,908,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,790,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
