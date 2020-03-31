Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Provident Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.