Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Trading Up 3.2%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.51, 47,804 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 721,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
