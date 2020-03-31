Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Trading Up 3.2%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.51, 47,804 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 721,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,405,000. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

