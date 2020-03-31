PVG Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,096 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for 2.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 17,308,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,900,580. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

