PVG Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

