PVG Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 258.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up about 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

OLN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 2,895,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

