PVG Asset Management Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 4.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 941,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,141,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,243,883. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

