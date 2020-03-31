PVG Asset Management Corp Has $4.71 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 6.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.41% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $433,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $29.54. 24,650,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,609,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

