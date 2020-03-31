PVG Asset Management Corp Has $717,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 12,936,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

