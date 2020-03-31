PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $269,000 in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,290 shares of company stock worth $4,428,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 554,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,579. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

