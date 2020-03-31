PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $278,000 in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $5.56 on Monday, reaching $306.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,032. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

