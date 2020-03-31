PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 29,825 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,284. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

