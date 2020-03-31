PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 4,824 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $110,550,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.28. 25,979,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

