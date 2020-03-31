PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 952 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PVG Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after buying an additional 368,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.