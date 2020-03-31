PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $271,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 716,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.